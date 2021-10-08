Texas, Oklahoma weekly livestock auction summaries for October 8

Texas

Compared to last week: Feeder steers and heifers were mostly steady. Trade activity was moderate on moderate to good demand.

Oklahoma

Compared to last week: Feeder steers mostly steady to 1.00 higher. Feeder heifers steady to 2.00 lower. Demand moderate to good for feeder cattle and improved following several days of upward movement in the cattle futures. Steer calves steady to 2.00 lower. Heifer calves 2.00-6.00 higher. Demand moderate for calves, with longer weaned calves seeing the best demand. Slaughter cows 1.00-3.00 lower. Slaughter bulls 3.00 lower. Cow numbers continue relatively large. Much of the state still pretty warm and dry, and this is encouraging producers to market cows.