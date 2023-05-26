Texas, Oklahoma weekly livestock auction summaries for May 26

Texas

Compared to last week: Feeder steers and heifers sold mostly 5.00 to 10.00 higher. Trade was fairly active on good demand. Rain in the area made for muddy conditions but benefited local pastures. Slaughter cows and bulls were steady to 4.00 higher. Supply included: 83% Feeder Cattle (48% Steers, 46% Heifers, 6% Bulls); 13% Slaughter Cattle (97% Cows, 3% Bulls); 3% Replacement Cattle (63% Stock Cows, 4% Bred Cows, 33% Cow-Calf Pairs). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 58%.

Oklahoma

Compared to last week: Feeder steers 3.00-8.00 higher. Feeder heifers 2.00-5.00 higher. Steer and heifer calves sold 6.00-12.00 higher. Demand extremely good for all classes. Slaughter cattle moved higher this week, gaining 1.00 in the south and 4.00-5.00 on a dressed bases in the North. Cattle futures trading mostly in the green. Good rains across the Texas Panhandle and in Western Oklahoma this past week is definitely taming the drought conditions in those areas. Up to 8 inches fell in some areas. Some areas seeing green pastures that haven’t seen this in some time. Slaughter cows sold 2.00-4.00 higher. Slaughter bulls 1.00-2.00 higher. Packer demand good. Demand also good for Bred cows and Pairs. Supply included: 89% Feeder Cattle (50% Steers, 46% Heifers, 4% Bulls); 10% Slaughter Cattle (92% Cows, 8% Bulls); 1% Replacement Cattle (5% Stock Cows, 52% Bred Cows, 4% Bred Heifers, 39% Cow-Calf Pairs). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 68%.