Texas, Oklahoma weekly livestock auction summaries for March 10

Texas

Compared to last week: Feeder steers and heifers were mostly steady to 4.00 higher. Trade was fairly active on moderate to good demand. Slaughter cows and bulls were steady to 4.00 higher at sales at the beginning of the week, but traded steady to 5.00 lower at the end of the week. Supply included: 89% Feeder Cattle (60% Steers, 39% Heifers, 1% Bulls); 10% Slaughter Cattle (96% Cows, 4% Bulls); 1% Replacement Cattle (32% Stock Cows, 63% Bred Cows, 5% Cow-Calf Pairs). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 66%.

Oklahoma

Compared to last week: Feeder steers 2.00-4.00 higher. Feeder heifers 1.00-4.00 higher. Demand good for feeder cattle. Stocker cattle sold 5.00-7.00 higher with grass accounts continuing active this week. Steer calves sold 3.00-6.00 higher. Heifer calves sold steady to 1.00 higher. Rains continue fall in the eastern part of the state and is no longer in a drought while the west remains in an extreme drought. The lack of feeder cattle is starting to drive prices higher for this time of year. Slaughter cows continue to move higher as numbers become lighter. Slaughter cows 1.00-4.00 lower. Slaughter bulls 1.00-3.00 higher. Demand very good for all classes of cows. Supply included: 93% Feeder Cattle (53% Steers, 45% Heifers, 3% Bulls); 6% Slaughter Cattle (87% Cows, 13% Bulls); 1% Replacement Cattle (1% Stock Cows, 75% Bred Cows, 1% Bred Heifers, 21% Cow-Calf Pairs, 1% Bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 57%.