Texas, Oklahoma weekly livestock auction summaries for June 30

Texas

Compared to last week: Feeder steers and heifers sold 4.00 to as much as 15.00 higher. Trade activity was moderate on good demand. Triple digit heat returned this week with summer in full swing. Slaughter cows and bulls sold steady to 4.00 higher. Supply included: 77% Feeder Cattle (36% Steers, 2% Dairy Steers, 60% Heifers, 2% Bulls); 20% Slaughter Cattle (97% Cows, 3% Bulls); 3% Replacement Cattle (69% Stock Cows, 21% Bred Cows, 2% Bred Heifers, 7% Cow-Calf Pairs). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 65%.

Oklahoma

Compared to last week: Feeder steers and heifers 5.00-10.00 higher. Demand very good for feeder cattle following a COF report a week ago showing big placements for May. Thus we continue to pull cattle early. Steer and heifer calves mostly steady, except400-500 lb. steers 5.00-15.00 higher. Demand moderate for calves with an increased supply of un-weaned calves. Slaughter cows mostly steady to 1.00 higher. Slaughter bulls 4.00 higher. Demand very good for all classes of cows with some replacement cows and pairs seeing upwards of 3000.00. Supply included: 89% Feeder Cattle (56% Steers, 40% Heifers, 4% Bulls); 9% Slaughter Cattle (91% Cows, 9% Bulls); 2% Replacement Cattle (66% Bred Cows, 6% Bred Heifers, 28% Cow-Calf Pairs, 0% Heifer Pairs). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 61%.