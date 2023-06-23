Texas, Oklahoma weekly livestock auction summaries for June 23

Texas

Compared to last week: Feeder steers and heifers sold steady to 3.00 higher. Trade was fairly active on moderate to good demand. Triple digit heat started off the week to end with scattered thunderstorms producing hail and tornadoes in some areas of the panhandle. Slaughter cow and bulls sold 1.00 to 3.00 higher. Supply included: 84% Feeder Cattle (54% Steers, 45% Heifers, 1% Bulls); 13% Slaughter Cattle (95% Cows, 5% Bulls); 2% Replacement Cattle (61% Stock Cows, 27% Bred Cows, 11% Cow-Calf Pairs, 1% Bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 69%.

Oklahoma

Compared to last week: Feeder steers 5.00-10.00 lower. Feeder heifers 4.00-8.00 lower. Demand was good. Steer and heifer calves sold steady to 2.00 higher . Demand moderate to good for calves. Quality not as attractive at many barns as last week. Rains continue to fall across the state, thus wheat harvest has been halted again. Slaughter cows were steady to 3.00 higher. Slaughter bulls sold steady to 5.00 . Demand moderate for slaughter cows but was very good for replacement cows and pairs. Supply included: 90% Feeder Cattle (50% Steers, 47% Heifers, 4% Bulls); 9% Slaughter Cattle (88% Cows, 12% Bulls); 2% Replacement Cattle (60% Bred Cows, 40% Cow-Calf Pairs). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 69%.