Texas, Oklahoma weekly livestock auction summaries for July 29

Texas

Compared to last week: Feeder steers and heifers were mostly steady to instances 4.00 higher. Many producers are culling their cow herd or selling calves earlier due to drought stricken pastures. The area did have thunderstorms move across the area late in the week. Supply included: 72% Feeder Cattle (53% Steers, 43% Heifers, 4% Bulls); 25% Slaughter Cattle (95% Cows, 5% Bulls); 3% Replacement Cattle (68% Stock Cows, 23% Bred Cows, 6% Bred Heifers, 3% Cow-Calf Pairs). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 34%.

Oklahoma

Compared to last week: Feeder steers and heifers 4.00 to 6.00 higher. Demand moderate to good for feeder cattle. Corn prices were slightly higher. Many cattle moving off of grass this week and it seems we are nearing the end of the summer feeder run. Steer calves under 500 lbs 6.00-10.00 higher; Heifer calves under 500 lbs 5.00- 15.00 higher. Steer and heifer calves over 500 lbs. 2.00-6.00 higher. Demand turn light to moderate for calves as summers heat reached record levels this past week and many areas of the state reaching upwards of 110 degrees. Some lucky few saw some rain, however the whole state is in some stage of drought. This drought has also created a big movement of cows to market with another week of large cow runs. Slaughter cows sold steady to 5.00 higher. Slaughter bulls unevenly steady throughout the state. Supply included: 87% Feeder Cattle (60% Steers, 0% Dairy Steers, 37% Heifers, 3% Bulls); 11% Slaughter Cattle (95% Cows, 5% Bulls); 2% Replacement Cattle (61% Bred Cows, 1% Bred Heifers, 30% Cow-Calf Pairs, 7% Heifer Pairs). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 70%.