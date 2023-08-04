Texas, Oklahoma weekly livestock auction summaries for July 28

Texas

Compared to last week: Feeder steers and heifers traded mostly steady to 2.00 higher. Not enough comparable sales on steer and heifer calves for a market trend, but a lower undertone was noted. Trading activity was moderate on moderate demand. Slaughter cows and bulls trade mostly steady. Supply included: 80% Feeder Cattle (62% Steers, 33% Heifers, 6% Bulls); 18% Slaughter Cattle (97% Cows, 3% Bulls); 2% Replacement Cattle (36% Stock Cows, 47% Bred Cows, 17% Cow-Calf Pairs). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 68%.

Oklahoma

Compared to last week: Feeder steers mostly steady. Feeder heifers steady to3.00 higher. Demand moderate to good with more cattle headed to feed this week and less to grass. Steer calves steady but 4 weights up to 10.00 higher. Heifer calves sold 2.00-8.00 higher. Numbers of un-weaned calves continue to come to market and these cattle selling relatively well despite temps above 100. Numbers lighter at most sale barns across the state this week as hot weather making it difficult to move cattle. The hot dry stretch continues though a not so hot front is expected for the weekend with maybe a chance of rain. Slaughter cows and bulls sold 4.00-5.00 higher. Demand extremely good as numbers remain light. Demand very good for replacement cows. Supply included: 88% Feeder Cattle (59% Steers, 0% Dairy Steers, 36% Heifers, 5% Bulls); 10% Slaughter Cattle (90% Cows, 10% Bulls); 2% Replacement Cattle (66% Bred Cows, 4% Bred Heifers, 30% Cow-Calf Pairs, 1% Heifer Pairs). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 69%.