Texas, Oklahoma weekly livestock auction summaries for July 14

Texas

Compared to two weeks ago: Feeder steers and heifers sold 2.00 to 11.00 higher. Trade was fairly active on good demand as sales kicked off after the holiday week. Slaughter cows and bulls traded 3.00 to 5.00 higher. Supply included: 85% Feeder Cattle (51% Steers, 47% Heifers, 2% Bulls); 13% Slaughter Cattle (91% Cows, 9% Bulls); 2% Replacement Cattle (51% Stock Cows, 10% Bred Cows, 19% Bred Heifers, 20% Cow-Calf Pairs). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 81%.

Oklahoma

Compared to last week: Feeder steers and heifers 4.00-10.00 higher. Demand very good for feeder cattle. Steer calves 20.00 higher, 400-500 lbs. 3.00 higher. Heifer calves 6.00-10.00 higher. Demand improved for calves. Recent rains greatly improved pasture conditions. Some areas receiving as much as 10 inches. More rain is expected for the weekend. Slaughter cows sold steady to 4.00 higher. Slaughter bulls 1.00 higher. Demand remains good for all classes of cows. Supply included: 89% Feeder Cattle (56% Steers, 0% Dairy Steers, 40% Heifers, 4% Bulls); 9% Slaughter Cattle (82% Cows, 18% Bulls); 1% Replacement Cattle (66% Bred Cows, 0% Bred Heifers, 32% Cow-Calf Pairs, 2% Heifer Pairs). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 61%.