Texas, Oklahoma weekly livestock auction summaries for Feb. 18

Texas

Compared to last week: Feeder steers and heifers traded unevenly steady, depending on when during the week the sale occurred. Trade was fairly active on good demand. Mid-week another cold front blew in but did not bring moisture, mostly high winds and below freezing temperatures.

Oklahoma

Compared to last week: Feeder steers 2.00-5.00 lower. Feeder heifers steady to 3.00 lower. Stocker steers and steer calves 4.00-8.00 higher. Stocker heifers and heifer calves sold 4.00-6.00 higher. Demand moderate for feeder cattle. Demand continues good for stockers and calves. Slaughter cows sold steady to 3.00 lower. Slaughter bulls 3.00-4.00 lower. Demand moderate for cows and bulls. Much of state received 1/2 inch or better moisture and more is expected next week.