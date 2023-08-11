Texas, Oklahoma weekly livestock auction summaries for Aug. 11

Texas

Compared to last week: Feeder steers and heifers sold mostly steady on limited comparable sales. Trade activity was light to moderate on moderate demand. Slaughter cows and bulls were steady to 4.00 higher. Supply included: 80% Feeder Cattle (42% Steers, 50% Heifers, 8% Bulls); 17% Slaughter Cattle (95% Cows, 5% Bulls); 2% Replacement Cattle (57% Stock Cows, 10% Bred Cows, 33% Cow-Calf Pairs). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 65%.

Oklahoma

Compared to last week: Feeder steers and heifers traded mostly 1.00 to 5.00 higher. Steer and heifer calves traded 4.00 to 8.00 higher. Slaughter cows and bulls traded mostly steady to 2.00 higher, with the exception of Breaking Utility cows which traded 3.00 to 4.00 lower. Trading activity was mostly active on good buyer demand. Rain showers around the state Monday and over the weekend with beneficial rains to parts of Northern and Eastern Oklahoma. Temperatures have also cooled some and are back in the mid nineties. These timely rains are helping to restock some of the depleted hay supplies. Supply included: 89% Feeder Cattle (55% Steers, 39% Heifers, 5% Bulls, 0% Dairy Heifers); 10% Slaughter Cattle (91% Cows, 9% Bulls); 2% Replacement Cattle (81% Bred Cows, 18% Cow-Calf Pairs, 1% Heifer Pairs). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 66%.