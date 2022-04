Texas, Oklahoma weekly livestock auction summaries for April 29

Texas

Compared to last week: Feeder steers and heifers sold mostly 2.00 to 5.00 lower. Trade activity and demand were moderate. Supply included: 84% Feeder Cattle (47% Steers, 49% Heifers, 3% Bulls); 13% Slaughter Cattle (94% Cows, 6% Bulls); 3% Replacement Cattle (86% Stock Cows, 5% Bred Cows, 9% Cow-Calf Pairs). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 56%.

Oklahoma

Compared to last week: Feeder steers mostly 2.00-3.00 lower. Feeder heifers steady to3.00 lower. Demand moderate. Cattle futures fell this week after a bearish Cattle on Feed Report. Grain prices were not a friend to the feeder as Corn futures traded higher most all week. Steer calves sold 1.00-3.00 higher, except3 weights 5.00 lower. Heifer calves steady to2.00 lower, except 3 weights 2.00-3.00 higher. Demand improved for grass cattle as some rain did fall across the state. Western Oklahoma remained extremely limited though on moisture. Slaughter cows steady to 5.00 lower, least decline on Lean cows. Slaughter bulls sold1.00 lower. Demand moderate to good as cow numbers remain relatively light despite the on going drought. Supply included: 89% Feeder Cattle (60% Steers, 37% Heifers, 3% Bulls); 9% Slaughter Cattle (91% Cows, 9% Bulls); 2% Replacement Cattle (5% Stock Cows, 44% Bred Cows, 2% Bred Heifers, 49% Cow-Calf Pairs). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 71%.