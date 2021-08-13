Texas, Oklahoma weekly livestock auction summaries August 13

Texas

Compared to last week: Feeder steers and heifers were mostly steady with instances 4.00 higher. Trade activity and demand were moderate to good.

Oklahoma

Compared to last week: Feeder steers steady to 1.00 lower. Feeder heifers steady to 3.00 lower. Demand moderate for feeder cattle despite cattle futures trading mostly in the red this week. Steer calves sold 2.00-6.00 lower, most declines under 500 lbs. Heifer calves 1.00-4.00 lower. Demand moderate to good for calves. Supplies beginning to include more un-weaned calves. Weather again hot and humid this past week, however a not so hot front is moving down bringing along, chances for rain and cooler temps for the next couple of days. Slaughter cows 2.00-3.00 lower. Slaughter bulls sold 2.00 lower. Demand moderate for cows and bulls.