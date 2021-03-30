Texas house bill to modify Farm Animal Liability Act out of committee

A bill that would seek to essentially undo a 2020 Texas Supreme Court decision limiting the scope of the Texas Farm Animal Liability Act (FALA) has been unanimously passed out of the House Judiciary and Civil Jurisprudence Committee. For farmers and ranchers, this is an important issue as it relates to their legal protection from liability for injuries caused by horses or livestock. Tiffany Lashmet covers the act and what it could mean for livestock and owners on the Texas Ag Law Blog. Read more…

