Texas direct hay report for October 29

Compared to the last report: Hay prices are steady in all regions. Trading activity and demand were moderate. Final cuttings of hay are in place across most of the state. Cutting in the South and Coastal Bend region has once again been delayed due to rain in the region. More fall-like temperatures have moved in accompanied by strong winds. Winter wheat has been planted and is beginning to emerge, but it has been spotty in the Central, West, and Panhandle due to a lack of moisture. Hay is beginning to move more as producers are stocking up for winter. However, a lack of trucks and increased trucking prices have slowed down movement some.
Recent Posts
Apply now for the Angus/Talon Youth Educational Learning Program Internship
Internship applications now available for 2022. For many, hands-on learning serves as the most …
Continue Reading about Apply now for the Angus/Talon Youth Educational Learning Program Internship
U.S. drought monitor and summary report for October 29
This Week's Drought Summary A series of strong Pacific weather systems moved across the …
Continue Reading about U.S. drought monitor and summary report for October 29
Texas, Oklahoma weekly livestock auction summaries for October 29
Texas Compared to last week: Feeder cattle and calves sold steady to 5.00 higher, some feeder …
Continue Reading about Texas, Oklahoma weekly livestock auction summaries for October 29