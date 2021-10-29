Texas direct hay report for October 29

Compared to the last report: Hay prices are steady in all regions. Trading activity and demand were moderate. Final cuttings of hay are in place across most of the state. Cutting in the South and Coastal Bend region has once again been delayed due to rain in the region. More fall-like temperatures have moved in accompanied by strong winds. Winter wheat has been planted and is beginning to emerge, but it has been spotty in the Central, West, and Panhandle due to a lack of moisture. Hay is beginning to move more as producers are stocking up for winter. However, a lack of trucks and increased trucking prices have slowed down movement some.