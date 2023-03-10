Texas direct hay report for March 10

Compared to the last report: Hay prices remain steady to firm in all regions. Hay demand is very good across the state. Cooler temperatures accompanied by moisture moved across the state over the last few weeks. Hay movement remains steady in all regions as supplemental livestock feeding continues throughout the winter months. According to Adam Russell who is a communication specialist for Texas A&M AgriLife says conditions across most of the state were very unseasonably warm and dry. The overall topsoil and subsoil moisture is very short to short. Winds with 70 mph gusts damaged wheat fields and dried out the soil. Soil profiles continued to dry. Protective cover crops were damaged in some fields due to recent high winds. Soil moisture losses were expected to increase due to cover loss. Producers continue to cull livestock due to the lack of hay with little relief in sight.