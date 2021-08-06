Texas direct hay report for August 6

Compared to the last report: Hay prices are mostly steady. Trading activity and demand have slowed down due to pasture improvements from recent rainfalls. Producers in the South are still having a hard time laying down hay due to excessive moisture in the fields and frequent rain storms. A lot of off grade hay with some stripe in it is on the market due to excessive rains while producers were bailing in all regions. As a result, grinding quality or off grade hay has cheapened up due to excess supply. However, Premium to Supreme hay is getting harder to come by and is expected to remain firm into the foreseeable future.