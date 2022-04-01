Texas direct hay report for April 1

Compared to the last report:

Hay prices are mostly firm in all regions. Demand for hay remains very good as moisture deficits have been recorded in much of the state. As a result, 76 percent of range and pasture conditions were rated very poor to poor according to the Texas

Crop and Weather Report. According to the US drought monitor, drought conditions worsened across west and south Texas and the Oklahoma Panhandle. Above-normal temperatures combined with below-normal precipitation and high winds exacerbated conditions. Drought indicators supporting the degradations include increasing precipitation deficits, dry surface and root zone soil moisture and low stream flow. State drought teams noted reports of blowing dust and crop failures in the area. However, One-category improvements were made to drought conditions across east Texas due to recent rains.