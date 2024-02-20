Texas culinary duo to host surprise guests at their kitchen table during the 2024 Cattle Raisers Convention & Expo

FORT WORTH, Texas – (February 19, 2024) Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association announced the renowned culinary duo, Lisa and Tom Perini, will welcome surprise guests to the kitchen table for a not-to-be-missed main-stage session Saturday, March 23 at the 2024 Cattle Raisers Convention and Expo in downtown Fort Worth.

Alongside Deborah Ferguson, co-anchor of NBC 5 Today, Lisa and Tom will offer attendees a glimpse into their own extraordinary experiences while they serve up great conversations about cattle, beef and the people who bring us together.

Lisa and Tom, who own and operate Perini Ranch Steakhouse in Buffalo Gap, Texas, are recognized as culinary legends, bringing over 40 years of experience to the stage. They have established themselves as an award-winning couple serving “Real Texas Food” and leaving a lasting mark on the culinary and cattle industries.

They have been recognized by prestigious institutions such as the James Beard Foundation, TODAY Show, Good Morning America and the Rachel Ray Show. Not only have they served beef to ranchers, but their culinary expertise has also graced the tables of U.S. presidents and celebrities.

This main-stage event is part of the 2024 Cattle Raisers Convention & Expo. To explore the full slate of speakers at the 2024 Cattle Raisers Convention & Expo and to register, visit www.cattleraisersconvention.com.

