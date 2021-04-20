Texas crop progress and condition report for April 20, 2021

Most of the state received from trace amounts to upwards of three inches of precipitation. Some areas in the Blacklands, East Texas, and the Upper Coast received up to five inches. Precipitation was needed hroughout the state as drought conditions persisted in many areas.

Supplemental feeding continued across the state. Rainwater runoff was needed in the Blacklands and South-Central Texas to fill tanks for livestock. Feral hogs continued to be a problem in East Texas, as Southeast Texas saw a substantial increase in fly population. Farmers continued working lambs and kid goats in Edwards Plateau. Producers in South Texas had begun to cull cattle herds in response to dry conditions. Pasture and range condition was rated mostly poor to fair, though pasture conditions varied
greatly across the state.

