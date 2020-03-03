Texas crop progress and condition, March 3, 2020

Source: USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service | March 2, 2020

Weekly Summary for Feb. 24-March 1, 2020

Most of the state received from no rain to trace amounts of 0.10 of an inch of precipitation. Some counties in the Upper Coast and South East Texas received in excess of 1.5 to 3.0 inches. There were 5.8 days suitable for fieldwork.

Small Grains: Winter wheat conditions improved in areas of the Southern and Northern High Plains where moisture was received, while other areas still required moisture. Small grains in the Blacklands, the Cross Timbers, and the Low Plains continued to improve. Winter wheat in the Edwards Plateau reached the boot stage. Meanwhile, wheat and oats in South Central Texas continued to progress.

Row Crops: Corn planting was underway in areas of South Central Texas. Cotton producers in the Northern Low Plains attended meetings regarding what varieties to plant. Meanwhile, sorghum planting continued in the Upper Coast while rice planting had been delayed by intermittent rain showers. Corn and sorghum planting continued in the Lower Valley.

Fruit, Vegetable and Specialty Crops: Freezing temperatures in the Cross Timbers hurt early variety peach production as producers assessed the damage. Vegetable harvest began in the Edwards Plateau. Meanwhile, some freeze damage occurred to potato fields in areas of South Texas, while spinach harvest continued. Vegetable crops in the Lower Valley continued to progress while preparations for onion harvest were underway.

Livestock, Range and Pasture: Livestock were rated in fair to good condition. Supplemental feeding continued across the state. Pasture and range condition was rated mostly fair to good, though pasture conditions varied greatly across the state. Spring lambing and kidding operations continued in the Edwards Plateau. More rainfall was needed in some areas to replenish stock pond levels.

