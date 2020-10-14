Texas crop progress and condition for Oct. 5-11, 2020

Source: USDA NASS | Oct. 13, 2020

Most of Texas received little to no rainfall during the past week. However, isolated areas of East Texas and the Upper Coast received from trace amounts up to eight inches of rain, produced by Hurricane Delta. There were 6.3 days suitable for fieldwork.

Small Grains: Small grain seeding continued in the High and Low Plains, and the Cross Timbers despite dry conditions. Moisture was needed for better germination and emergence. Meanwhile, some producers in the

Blacklands and South-Central Texas delayed seeding until more moisture was received.

Row Crops: Corn harvest continued in some areas of the High Plains. Cotton harvest preparation was well underway with some producers applying defoliants in the High and Low Plains, with a few reports of harvest getting underway. Cotton harvest neared completion in the Blacklands, South Texas, and the Edwards Plateau, while some producers in the Upper Coast were shredding and plowing residue. Peanut harvest was underway in areas of South Texas, the Southern High Plains, and the Northern Low Plains. Soybean harvest continued in areas of the Blacklands.

Fruit, Vegetable and Specialty Crops: Pecans continued to progress in the Southern High Plains while harvest had begun in areas of South-Central Texas and the Trans-Pecos. Pumpkin harvest was wrapping up in the Northern High Plains. Meanwhile, melon producers in South Texas prepared fields for next year.

Livestock, Range and Pasture: Supplemental feeding continued in areas of the High and Low Plains, the Edwards Plateau, and South Texas. Some producers within the Trans-Pecos reported full stock tanks. Feral hog control continued in many areas of North East Texas. Pasture and range condition were mostly rated fair to poor.

Click here to read the full report or see below.