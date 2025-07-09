TSCRA supports Farm Security is National Security plan

AUSTIN, Texas (July 8, 2025) — Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association President Carl Ray Polk Jr. released a statement today after Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins’ announcement of Farm Security is National Security action plan:

“Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association is pleased to support Secretary Brooke Rollins and the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s action plan, U.S. Farm Security is National Security. Strengthening agricultural research, safeguarding land from foreign adversarial ownership and enhancing animal health protections are essential steps in preserving the integrity of our food system. This plan is a vital measure to prioritize the security of our food supply and support the livelihoods of ranchers, farmers and consumers. A resilient agricultural industry is crucial to our national security and economic stability.”

###