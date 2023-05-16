Texas crop progress and condition for May 15

Much of the state received from trace amounts to upwards of 2.00 inches of precipitation. Isolated areas in the Blacklands and South Central Texas received up to 6.00 inches. Drought conditions ranged from none to exceptionally dry with the Edwards Plateau and the Plains being the driest. There was an average of 4.6 days suitable for fieldwork.tx-cw-05-14-2023
