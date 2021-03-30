Texas crop progress and condition for March 22-March 28, 2021

Most of the state received from trace amounts to upwards of two inches of precipitation. Some areas in South Central Texas, the Blacklands, and North East Texas received three inches up to five inches. There were 5.3 days suitable for fieldwork.

Small Grains: Small grains were reported in various stages and conditions across the state. Winter whet

producers in the Northern High Plains had begun light irrigation. Wheat farmers were scouting for insects in the Southern Low Plains. Some aphid and greenbug issues in small grains were reported in the Cross Timbers. Meanwhile, warmer weather in the Blacklands helped wheat growth. Small grains were reported in the soft dough stage in areas of South Texas.

Row Crops: Farmers continued preparing fields for planting cotton and peanuts in the Southern High Plains. Field preparation was underway in the Northern Low Plains for cotton planting. Corn and sorghum planting neared completion in areas of the Blacklands. Pre-irrigation for row crops began in the Trans-Pecos. Irrigated corn in Edwards Plateau was coming in well. Meanwhile, fieldwork continued for spring cotton planting in Edwards Plateau. Some farmers began planting cotton with more to follow soon in South Central Texas. Producers had begun applying nitrogen to corn fields in South Central Texas. Corn and grain sorghum planting were almost complete while cotton planting was well underway in the Coastal Bend. Cotton, soybean, and rice planting continued in the Upper Coast. Sorghum planting had begun in South Texas, and cotton planting continued in the Lower Valley.

Fruit, Vegetable and Specialty Crops: Fruit trees continued blooming in the Cross Timbers. Peach, plum,

and blueberry fields were doing better than citrus and olive fields in South East Texas after the freeze last

month. Pre-irrigation for pecan orchards began in the Trans-Pecos. Meanwhile, in the Lower Valley, onion and sugarcane harvest continued.

Livestock, Range and Pasture: Supplemental feeding continued across the state. Runoff rainwater was still

needed in the Cross Timbers, the Blacklands, and South Texas to fill tanks for livestock. Cattle began grazing on pastures in areas of the Blacklands. Feral hogs and an increase in the fly population continued to be a problem in areas of North East Texas. Spring calving, lambing, and kidding season continued in Edwards Plateau. Calves in the Coastal Bend were doing well. Hay producers continued fertilizing and irrigating pastures in the Lower Valley. Pasture and range condition was rated mostly poor to fair, though pasture conditions varied greatly across the state.

