Parts of the state received from trace amounts to upwards of 2.00 inches of precipitation. Isolated areas in Northeast Texas received up to 5.00 inches. Drought conditions range from none to exceptionally dry with the Northern and Southern High Plains being the driest. There was an average of 5.6 days suitable for fieldwork.tx-cw-03-27-2022
Recent Posts
Wildfire potential across the state this week with possible wildfire outbreak Tuesday in the High Plains
There is potential for large wildfires to occur today that may outpace firefighters’ suppression …
Continue Reading about Wildfire potential across the state this week with possible wildfire outbreak Tuesday in the High Plains
Texas crop progress and condition for March 28
Parts of the state received from trace amounts to upwards of 2.00 inches of precipitation. Isolated …
Continue Reading about Texas crop progress and condition for March 28
Cow-Calf Corner: Bovine Respiratory Disease in our best cattle during finishing
Paul Beck, Oklahoma State University Department of Animal and Food Sciences Bovine respiratory …
Continue Reading about Cow-Calf Corner: Bovine Respiratory Disease in our best cattle during finishing