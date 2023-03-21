Texas crop progress and condition for March 20

Most of the state received from trace amounts to 2 inches of precipitation last week, with areas of East Texas receiving up to 3 inches. Drought conditions ranged from none to exceptionally dry, with isolated parts of the Edwards Plateau, South Central Texas, and the Northern High Plains being the driest. There was an average of 5.8 days suitable for fieldwork.tx-cw-03-19-2023
