Texas crop progress and condition for June 14

Most of the state received from trace amounts to upwards of 1.00 inch of precipitation. Isolated areas in Northern High Plains received up to 2.00 inches. Drought conditions ranged from none to exceptionally dry with the Trans-Pecos, the Edwards Plateau, South Central Texas, and the Northern and Southern Plains being the driest. There was an average of 6.2 days suitable for fieldwork.

