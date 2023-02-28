Texas crop progress and condition for Feb. 27

Most of the state received from trace amounts up to 1 inch of precipitation last week. Areas of South Texas, the Trans Pecos, the Plains, and the Lower Valley received no rain. Drought conditions ranged from none to exceptionally dry, with isolated parts of the Edwards Plateau, South Central Texas, the Blacklands, and the Northern High Plains being the driest. There was an average of 5.8 days suitable for fieldwork.tx-cw-02-26-2023
