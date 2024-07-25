Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association

To Honor and Protect the Ranching Way of Life

Crime Watch: Equipment stolen in Hunt County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Robert Pemberton, District 10 in North Texas, reports a John Deere Tractor, Lincoln Eagle welder and several other pieces of equipment stolen from a property near Interstate 30 in Greenville. The stolen items are described as:

  • John Deere tractor, serial No. 1PY5075EJLM118543
  • 520 M loader, serial No. 1P0520MXVLD069676
  • AB12 bale fork, serial No. 1XFAB12GCM0019759
  • Red Lincoln Eagle welder, 10,000 plus
  • A black metal cart wagon
  • Five red gas cans

The items were stolen June 12. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Pemberton at 903-450-3900 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.

Recent Posts