Crime Watch: Equipment stolen in Hunt County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Robert Pemberton, District 10 in North Texas, reports a John Deere Tractor, Lincoln Eagle welder and several other pieces of equipment stolen from a property near Interstate 30 in Greenville. The stolen items are described as:

John Deere tractor, serial No. 1PY5075EJLM118543

520 M loader, serial No. 1P0520MXVLD069676

AB12 bale fork, serial No. 1XFAB12GCM0019759

Red Lincoln Eagle welder, 10,000 plus

A black metal cart wagon

Five red gas cans

The items were stolen June 12. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Pemberton at 903-450-3900 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.