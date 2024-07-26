Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association president releases statement on foreign ownership of agricultural lands

AUSTIN, Texas (July 26, 2024) –

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association (TSCRA) President Carl Ray Polk, Jr. today released a statement to set the record straight about the Association’s position on the issue of foreign land ownership to its members:

“TSCRA opposes foreign ownership of agricultural land by governments adverse to the U.S. and its people. In fact, TSCRA has a policy opposing foreign ownership of agricultural land. TSCRA has also been on record supporting legislation to prohibit foreign ownership of agricultural land by nations hostile to the U.S. With Texas continuing to lose around 1,000 acres of agricultural working lands daily, food security is of the utmost concern. TSCRA has been, and will continue to, ensure agricultural land stays in agricultural production and is protected from adverse foreign ownership.”

###