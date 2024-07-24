Crime Watch: Cattle missing in Henderson County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Darrel Bobbitt, District 14 in East Texas, reports six black cows and one white-faced red calf missing from a property off Highway 198 in Mabank. The cows may have an “A” branded on their left hip and were last seen July 16. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Bobbitt at 936-222- 2144 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.