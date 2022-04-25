Much of the state received from trace amounts to upwards of 2.00 inches of precipitation. Isolated areas in the Cross Timbers and the Blacklands received up to 5.00 inches. Drought conditions ranged from none to exceptionally dry with the Northern and Southern Plains, the Blacklands, and South Texas being the driest. There was an average of 6.3 days suitable for fieldwork.tx-cw-04-24-2022
Recent Posts
Texas crop progress and condition for April 25
Much of the state received from trace amounts to upwards of 2.00 inches of precipitation. Isolated …
Continue Reading about Texas crop progress and condition for April 25
Cow-Calf Corner: Upcoming OQBN meetings on preparations for spring vaccinations
Jeff Robe, Oklahoma Quality Beef Network Coordinator Spring branding is right around the corner, …
Continue Reading about Cow-Calf Corner: Upcoming OQBN meetings on preparations for spring vaccinations
Cow-Calf Corner: Managing pastures with high fertilizer prices and drought
Paul Beck, Oklahoma State University Extension Beef Cattle Nutrition Specialist Prices for DAP, …
Continue Reading about Cow-Calf Corner: Managing pastures with high fertilizer prices and drought