Texas crop progress and condition August 23

A broad area of the state, stretching from the Trans-Pecos northeast to Cross Timbers, the Blacklands, and Northeast Texas, received from 2.0 to 10.0 inches of precipitation. The Plains and the southern part of the state received trace amounts to 2.0 inches. There was an average of 5.8 days suitable for fieldwork.

