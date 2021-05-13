Texas crop and weather report for May 12, 2021

High corn prices are causing a ripple effect throughout the U.S. economy, and the 2021 growing season could be the difference between price stabilization or all-time record high prices, according to Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service experts. David Anderson, Ph.D., AgriLife Extension economist, Bryan-College Station, said higher corn prices and their effect on other crops like wheat and soybeans, as well as their subsequent impacts on everything from bread and pasta to fuel and industry or feed and meats, is showing how interrelated agriculture is to the U.S. economy. Read more at agrilifetoday.tamu.edu…
 

