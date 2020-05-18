Texas cattle ranchers strive to adapt to sudden economic impact caused by COVID-19

A new report estimates that agricultural losses in Texas could go as high as $8 billion due to the COVID-19 economic downturn. The study, which was conducted by Texas A&M University, estimates that livestock and crop prices have fallen between 20% and 30%, and confirms what ranchers have seen since the pandemic’s spread, Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association (TSCRA) President Robert McKnight, said in an interview with The Center Square. “The impact of the coronavirus pandemic has been and will continue to be the toughest challenge most of us have ever faced,” McKnight said. “Market volatility this dramatic affects ranches of all sizes and types. Whether you have 50 head of cattle or 5,000, no one is immune.” Read the full article at The Center Square…