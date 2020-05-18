Texas cattle ranchers strive to adapt to sudden economic impact caused by COVID-19

A new report estimates that agricultural losses in Texas could go as high as $8 billion due to the COVID-19 economic downturn. The study, which was conducted by Texas A&M University, estimates that livestock and crop prices have fallen between 20% and 30%, and confirms what ranchers have seen since the pandemic’s spread, Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association (TSCRA) President Robert McKnight, said in an interview with The Center Square. “The impact of the coronavirus pandemic has been and will continue to be the toughest challenge most of us have ever faced,” McKnight said. “Market volatility this dramatic affects ranches of all sizes and types. Whether you have 50 head of cattle or 5,000, no one is immune.” Read the full article at The Center Square

/ covid19, Market News, The Cattleman Now - App, The Cattleman Now - TSCRA

Share the Post

Related Posts

Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Offers Free Cattlemen’s Field Day in Mount Pleasant
Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Offers Free Cattlemen’s Field Day in Lamar County
Pasture Management Field Day held in Tillman County, Okla. This Week
TSCRA Special Ranger Organizes Starr County Livestock Rescue
TSCRA Teams Up With Texas AgriLife Extension Service and Texas Beef Council to Offer Free Beef Quality Training in Vernon
Free Cattle Raiser Dinner and Gathering in Abilene Features Cattle Theft Prevention and Legislative Discussions
Harrison County Man Arrested on Felony Theft and Insurance Fraud Charges
Transmission Line Seminars Offer Information and Options for Landowners
CONNECT WITH TSCRA:

CONNECT WITH TSCRA: