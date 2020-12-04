Texas Cattle Auction Summary for Dec. 4, 2020

Compared to two weeks ago, feeder steers and heifers sold mostly steady to $4 higher. Trade was fairly active on moderate to good demand. Some of the panhandle received moisture with the winter storm that blew through early in the week.

Supply included 80% Feeder Cattle (51% Steers, 45% Heifers, 4% Bulls); 16% Slaughter Cattle (95% Cows, 5% Bulls); 4% Replacement Cattle (27% Stock Cows, 49% Bred Cows, 10% Bred Heifers, 13% Cow-Calf Pairs). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 59%.

Click here to read the full report or see below.

AMS_1955-2

/ Market News, Ranching, The Cattleman Now - App, The Cattleman Now - TSCRA

Share the Post

Related Posts

Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Offers Free Cattlemen’s Field Day in Mount Pleasant
Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Offers Free Cattlemen’s Field Day in Lamar County
Pasture Management Field Day held in Tillman County, Okla. This Week
TSCRA Special Ranger Organizes Starr County Livestock Rescue
TSCRA Teams Up With Texas AgriLife Extension Service and Texas Beef Council to Offer Free Beef Quality Training in Vernon
Free Cattle Raiser Dinner and Gathering in Abilene Features Cattle Theft Prevention and Legislative Discussions
Harrison County Man Arrested on Felony Theft and Insurance Fraud Charges
Transmission Line Seminars Offer Information and Options for Landowners
CONNECT WITH TSCRA:

CONNECT WITH TSCRA: