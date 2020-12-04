Texas Cattle Auction Summary for Dec. 4, 2020

Compared to two weeks ago, feeder steers and heifers sold mostly steady to $4 higher. Trade was fairly active on moderate to good demand. Some of the panhandle received moisture with the winter storm that blew through early in the week.

Supply included 80% Feeder Cattle (51% Steers, 45% Heifers, 4% Bulls); 16% Slaughter Cattle (95% Cows, 5% Bulls); 4% Replacement Cattle (27% Stock Cows, 49% Bred Cows, 10% Bred Heifers, 13% Cow-Calf Pairs). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 59%.

