Texas Beef Team members volunteer time and food to local food banks

Source: txbeef.org | July 7, 2020

Texas Beef Team members have been challenged to help out communities statewide by volunteering their time or donating nutritious food to their local food banks. This special initiative, “Texas Beef Team Gives Back,” is going on now through Aug. 31, 2020.

“Many of our friends and neighbors are currently experiencing financial hardships due to the effects of COVID-19,” said Adriana Mora, Beef Team program lead and manager of consumer marketing for the Texas Beef Council. “Right now, many Texans are unemployed and unable to provide enough food for themselves and their families. The Beef Team has the power to help fight hunger in our communities, and we want to support individuals and families across the state who’ve been struggling during this unprecedented time.”

The Texas Beef Team is a group of beef-loving fitness enthusiasts supported by Beef Loving Texans and 130,000 cattle farmers and ranchers across the Lone Star State. The team’s athletes are committed to living active, healthy lifestyles and are dedicated to serving their communities and helping others lead healthier lives.

Sporting their official Beef Team jerseys, Beef Team members participate in fitness events, including races, triathlons and cycling competitions. In this way, they not only encourage a healthier Texas, but also publicly demonstrate the strength and power they’ve gained by eating a healthy diet fueled by nutritious beef.

During the Beef Team Gives Back initiative, the team’s 1,300-plus members have been encouraged to donate nourishing foods such as whole grains, vegetables, fruit and, of course, delicious and nutritious beef. Proteins, like beef, are an important part of a healthy diet, and they are often in short supply at food banks. Those members who prefer to donate their time have been asked to spend a minimum of three hours helping local food banks with tasks like sorting food products, stocking shelves, delivering meals, assisting at no-contact food distributions and much more – all while proudly wearing their red “Fueled by Beef” jerseys.

“Texas beef farmers and ranchers work hard to provide a nutritious, high-quality protein that so many of us enjoy,” Mora said. “Now, the beef community is continuing to give back through this highly visible Beef Team initiative. We’re helping those in need while spotlighting beef.”

For more information about the Texas Beef Team, visit txbeefteam.org. To learn more about Beef Loving Texans and the Texas Beef Council, visit beeflovingtexans.com.