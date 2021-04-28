Texas Beef Council launches redesigned website

Source: Texas Beef Council | April 26, 2021

The Texas Beef Council (TBC) has launched a newly redesigned and updated website at TexasBeefCheckoff.com that makes it faster and easier for Texas cattle producers to learn more about their state’s beef checkoff program.

“The Texas Beef Checkoff is funded by producers, and it’s important that we continuously communicate with those producers about how their investments are helping drive beef demand,” said Brad Hastings, chair of the Texas Beef Council. “Our redesigned website provides us with a quick, simple and attractive way to clearly share the details of our programs and initiatives with producers and other beef industry stakeholders.”

TexasBeefCheckoff.com now features enhanced navigation for a better overall user experience. A new blog-like structure helps visitors discover content and information that’s relevant to their unique needs and interests. The site’s home page features large, easy-to-find links to key information, including how the checkoff works, current programs and the latest news from the Texas Beef Council.

Website visitors are also encouraged to subscribe to Cattle Talk, the Texas Beef Council’s complimentary e-newsletter for producers. Cattle Talk delivers straightforward news, detailed insights and transparent results that demonstrate how checkoff dollars are promoting beef throughout the state.

“Over the past few years, we’ve improved Cattle Talk by including more of the information that producers find most valuable,” Hastings said. “Through this newsletter and the new website, we’re getting the word out about how the Beef Checkoff in Texas is working hard to develop programs that support Texas producers, their land and their livelihoods.”

For more information about the Texas Beef Council and the Texas Beef Checkoff, or to sign up for the Cattle Talk e-newsletter, visit TexasBeefCheckoff.com.