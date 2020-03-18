Texas Animal Health Commission continues to focus on service during COVID-19 outbreak

Source: Texas Animal Health Commission | March 18, 2020

While our federal, state, and local public health officials continue to take action during this COVID-19 National Emergency and enact measures to ensure Americans are safe, secure, and healthy, the Texas Animal Health Commission (TAHC) continues to be open for business to provide services to all livestock and poultry producers. 

As of March 18, 2020, the TAHC Central and Regional Offices are operating under telework and staggered shifts during the COVID-19 outbreak. The Texas State-Federal Laboratory remains open and will continue to provide laboratory support for TAHC and USDA cooperative programs and surveillance activities. 

We will continue to serve the people and animals of our state to the best of our ability with minimal interruption of our services. The majority of our phone lines have been forwarded and voicemail may be required.

Agency-wide contact information is available on our website: https://www.tahc.texas.gov/agency/contact.html. You may also contact a few of our departments via email:
Animal Disease Traceability: animal_id@tahc.texas.gov
Livestock Movement and Permits:permits@tahc.texas.gov

To speak with someone in your regional TAHC office, please see below: 
Office:                            Telephone:
Amarillo Region:              806-354-9335
Beeville Region:                361-358-3234
Laredo Region:                 956-568-5741
Rockdale Region:              512-446-2507
Stephenville Region:        512-556-6277
Sulphur Springs Region: 903-919-3748

/ Animal Health, Ranching, The Cattleman Now - App

Share the Post

Related Posts

Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Offers Free Cattlemen’s Field Day in Mount Pleasant
Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Offers Free Cattlemen’s Field Day in Lamar County
Pasture Management Field Day held in Tillman County, Okla. This Week
TSCRA Special Ranger Organizes Starr County Livestock Rescue
TSCRA Teams Up With Texas AgriLife Extension Service and Texas Beef Council to Offer Free Beef Quality Training in Vernon
Free Cattle Raiser Dinner and Gathering in Abilene Features Cattle Theft Prevention and Legislative Discussions
Harrison County Man Arrested on Felony Theft and Insurance Fraud Charges
Transmission Line Seminars Offer Information and Options for Landowners
CONNECT WITH TSCRA:

CONNECT WITH TSCRA: