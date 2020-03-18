Texas Animal Health Commission continues to focus on service during COVID-19 outbreak

Source: Texas Animal Health Commission | March 18, 2020

While our federal, state, and local public health officials continue to take action during this COVID-19 National Emergency and enact measures to ensure Americans are safe, secure, and healthy, the Texas Animal Health Commission (TAHC) continues to be open for business to provide services to all livestock and poultry producers.

As of March 18, 2020, the TAHC Central and Regional Offices are operating under telework and staggered shifts during the COVID-19 outbreak. The Texas State-Federal Laboratory remains open and will continue to provide laboratory support for TAHC and USDA cooperative programs and surveillance activities.

We will continue to serve the people and animals of our state to the best of our ability with minimal interruption of our services. The majority of our phone lines have been forwarded and voicemail may be required.

Agency-wide contact information is available on our website: https://www.tahc.texas.gov/agency/contact.html. You may also contact a few of our departments via email:

Animal Disease Traceability: animal_id@tahc.texas.gov

Livestock Movement and Permits:permits@tahc.texas.gov

To speak with someone in your regional TAHC office, please see below:

Office: Telephone:

Amarillo Region: 806-354-9335

Beeville Region: 361-358-3234

Laredo Region: 956-568-5741

Rockdale Region: 512-446-2507

Stephenville Region: 512-556-6277

Sulphur Springs Region: 903-919-3748