Texas Animal Health Commission continues to focus on service during COVID-19 outbreak
Source: Texas Animal Health Commission | March 18, 2020
While our federal, state, and local public health officials continue to take action during this COVID-19 National Emergency and enact measures to ensure Americans are safe, secure, and healthy, the Texas Animal Health Commission (TAHC) continues to be open for business to provide services to all livestock and poultry producers.
As of March 18, 2020, the TAHC Central and Regional Offices are operating under telework and staggered shifts during the COVID-19 outbreak. The Texas State-Federal Laboratory remains open and will continue to provide laboratory support for TAHC and USDA cooperative programs and surveillance activities.
We will continue to serve the people and animals of our state to the best of our ability with minimal interruption of our services. The majority of our phone lines have been forwarded and voicemail may be required.
Agency-wide contact information is available on our website: https://www.tahc.texas.gov/agency/contact.html. You may also contact a few of our departments via email:
Animal Disease Traceability: animal_id@tahc.texas.gov
Livestock Movement and Permits:permits@tahc.texas.gov
To speak with someone in your regional TAHC office, please see below:
Office: Telephone:
Amarillo Region: 806-354-9335
Beeville Region: 361-358-3234
Laredo Region: 956-568-5741
Rockdale Region: 512-446-2507
Stephenville Region: 512-556-6277
Sulphur Springs Region: 903-919-3748