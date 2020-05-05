Texas and Oklahoma crop progress and summary, May 3, 2020

Weekly Summary for the week of April 27-May 3, 2020

Most of the state received from trace amounts to upwards of two inches of precipitation. Isolated areas of Southeast Texas and the Upper Coast received up to eight inches. There were six days suitable for fieldwork.

Small Grains: Some producers in the Plains continued to harvest wheat silage, while others cut and baled hay. Cattle grazed acreage that was not going to be harvested for grain. Small grain crops continued to

progress in areas of the Edwards Plateau, South and South-Central Texas, with harvest anticipated very soon.

Row Crops: Corn and sorghum planting continued in the High and Low Plains. Excess moisture and hot temperatures in some areas of the Blacklands had slowed corn progress, while some producers began

applying fertilizer. Southeast Texas corn and sorghum producers reported crop damage due to hail and high winds. Cotton had emerged in areas of the Trans-Pecos. Corn, cotton, and sorghum progressed in areas of the

Coastal Bend, South and South-Central Texas but moisture was needed soon. Rice continued to progress in areas of the Upper Coast.

Fruit, Vegetable and Specialty Crops: In areas of South Texas, onion and cabbage crops continued to progress with harvest set to begin soon, meanwhile potato harvest continued. Peaches continued to progress

and pecan orchards were being irrigated in the Trans-Pecos. Vegetable planting and harvesting continued in areas of Northeast Texas.

Livestock, Range and Pasture: Livestock were rated in fair to good condition. Supplemental feeding slowed in many areas. Pasture and range condition was rated mostly fair to good. Feral swine controls were underway in areas of the Blacklands, Northeast Texas, and Southeast Texas as property damage continued. Flies continued to stress livestock in areas of the Blacklands.

Click here to read the full Texas report from USDA.

The weekend brought warmer temperatures across Oklahoma with six of the nine districts reporting highs exceeding 90 degrees F. Rainfall totals averaged 0.34 of an inch across the state last week, with the Northeast district recording the highest totals at 1.02 inches.

According to the April 28 US Drought Monitor Report, drought conditions were rated 14% abnormally dry to severe drought, up three points from the previous week. Additionally, 4% of the state was in the moderate drought to severe drought category, unchanged from the previous week. Statewide, temperatures averaged in the high 60s. Topsoil and subsoil moisture conditions were rated mostly adequate to short. There were 6.4 days suitable for fieldwork.

Small Grains: Winter wheat headed reached 71%, up 15 points from the previous year but down two points from normal. Canola blooming reached 90%, down one point from the previous year but unchanged from normal. Canola coloring reached 15%, down four points from the previous year and down one point from normal. Rye jointing reached 95%, up four points from the previous year and up one point from normal. Rye headed reached 55%, up two points from the previous year and up seven points from normal. Oats jointing reached 60%, up five points from the previous year but unchanged from normal. Oats headed reached 1%.

Row Crops: Corn planted reached 38%, unchanged from the previous year but down 14 points from normal. Corn emerged reached 11%, down five points from the previous year and down 18 points from normal. Sorghum planted reached 7%, down three points from the previous year and down 13 points from normal. Soybeans planted reached 15%, up six points from the previous year and up four points from normal. Cotton planted reached 5%, down two points from the previous year and down five points from normal.

Pasture and Livestock: Pasture and range condition was rated at 83% good to fair. Livestock condition was rated at 91% good to fair.

Click here to read the full Oklahoma report from USDA.