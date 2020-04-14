Texas and Oklahoma crop progress and condition, April 13, 2020

Texas

Most of the state received from trace amounts to upwards of two inches of precipitation. Some areas in the Edwards Plateau received up to four inches. There were 5.4 days suitable for fieldwork.

Small Grains: Small grains continued to improve in many areas across the state. Winter wheat fields continued to be grazed throughout much of the state while in some areas of the Northern and Southern High Plains, wheat was being cut for silage. Cold morning temperatures were of concern. Persistent dry conditions in areas of South Texas damaged winter wheat yield potential, while some producers were already failing oats and winter wheat where drought conditions were more severe.

Row Crops: Cotton and corn producers in the High Plains prepared fields for planting. Meanwhile, sorghum planting was underway in the Southern Low Plains while cotton planning continued. Corn planting continued in the Blacklands, but in areas that had received excessive precipitation, producers were switching to sorghum. In some areas the Trans-Pecos, Pima cotton fields were being pre-irrigated but in other areas planting was completed. Corn and sorghum continued to progress in areas of the Edwards Plateau, the Coastal Bend, and South Central Texas. Rice and cotton planting neared completion in the Upper Coast. Corn and sorghum fields continued to be irrigated in areas of the Lower Valley.

Fruit, Vegetable and Specialty Crops: Pecan trees were budding and looking favorable in areas of the Cross Timbers and South Texas. Onions continued to be harvested in South Texas and the Lower Valley. Meanwhile, spinach and cabbage harvest continued in South Texas while watermelons had been transplanted.

Livestock, Range and Pasture: Livestock were rated in fair to good condition. Supplemental feeding continued across most of the state but slowed in areas of the Blacklands, the Cross Timbers, and the Edwards Plateau. Pasture and range condition was rated mostly fair to good. Feral swine property damage continued in areas of North East Texas.

Oklahoma

A weekend cold front dropped temperatures across parts of Oklahoma with four of the districts reporting low temperatures at or below freezing on April 12. Rainfall totals averaged 0.72 of an inch across the state last week, with the Southeast district recording the highest totals at 1.85 inches. According to the April 7 U.S. Drought Monitor report, drought conditions were rated 5% abnormally dry to severe drought, up one point from the previous week. Additionally, 3% of the state was in the moderate drought to severe drought category, unchanged from the previous week. Statewide, temperatures averaged in the low 60s. Topsoil and subsoil moisture conditions were rated mostly adequate to surplus. There were 5.5 days suitable for fieldwork.

Small Grains: Winter wheat jointing reached 87%, up 25 points from the previous year and up nine points from normal. Winter wheat headed reached 2%, down four points from the previous year and down eight points from normal. Canola blooming reached 30%, down 17 points from the previous year and down 20 points from normal. Rye jointing reached 67%, down two points from the previous year and down 10 points from normal. Rye headed reached 4%. Oats jointing reached 35%, up five points from the previous year but unchanged from normal.

Row Crops: Corn planted reached 7%, down three points from the previous year and down nine points from normal. Soybeans planted reached 2%.

Pasture and Livestock: Pasture and range condition was rated at 91% good to fair. Livestock condition was rated at 93% good to fair.

