Texas and Oklahoma crop progress and condition, 3-24-20

Texas

Most of the state received from trace amounts to upwards of three inches of precipitation. Some areas in the Low Plains, the Cross Timbers, the Blacklands, the Edwards Plateau, South Central Texas, South and East Texas received in excess of two to eight inches. There were 4.3 days suitable for fieldwork.

Small Grains: Small grains continued to develop in most areas of the state due to increased moisture. Meanwhile, wheat in some areas of South Texas reached the heading stage prematurely due to dry conditions.

Row Crops: Southern High and Low Plains cotton producers planned for the upcoming cotton planting season after observing adequate ground moisture and warmer temperatures. Meanwhile, in the Southern Low Plains sorghum planting neared. Corn and sorghum plantings were underway in areas of the Blacklands however cold rain showers delayed progress in some areas. South East Texas corn and sorghum planting wound down as plans were made for soybean and cotton planting. Corn and sorghum planting continued in South Central Texas. Meanwhile, cotton planting was slowed in some areas of the Coastal Bend due to inadequate moisture. Cotton planting progressed in areas of the Upper Coast. Corn and sorghum fields in areas of the Lower Valley had been irrigated while cotton had begun to emerge.

Fruit, Vegetable and Specialty Crops: Pecan trees were pruned in areas of the Trans-Pecos while buds had formed in the Edwards Plateau. The potato crop in South Texas continued to develop while cabbage and spinach harvest continued. Meanwhile, onion harvest was underway in the Lower Valley.

Livestock, Range and Pasture: Livestock were rated in fair to good condition. Supplemental feeding continued across most of the state but slowed in areas of the Southern Low Plains, the Cross Timbers, and the Edwards Plateau. Pasture and range condition was rated mostly fair to good. Livestock experienced mild stress in some areas of the Blacklands due to muddy conditions, while the warmer weather has increased the fly nuisance for some livestock. Feral swine damage continued in areas of East Texas and the Blacklands.

Oklahoma

Temperatures cooled off over the weekend in Oklahoma, with seven of the districts reporting lows in the 20’s on Saturday, March 21. Rainfall totals averaged 2.32 inches across the state last week, with the Southeast district recording the highest totals at 3.44 inches. According to the March 17, US Drought Monitor Report, drought conditions were rated 8% abnormally dry to severe drought, down six points from the previous week. Additionally, 4% of the state was in the moderate drought to severe drought category, down one point from previous week. Statewide, temperatures averaged in the low 60s.Topsoil and subsoil moisture conditions were rated mostly adequate to surplus. There were 1.8 days suitable for fieldwork.

Small Grains: Winter wheat jointing reached 27%, up ome point from the previous year but down eight points from normal. Rye jointing reached 15%, down six points from the previous year and down nine points from normal. Oats jointing reached 4%, down seven points from the previous year and down seven points from normal.

Pasture and Livestock: Pasture and range condition was rated at 92% good to fair. Livestock condition was rated at 94% good to fair.

