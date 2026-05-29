TPWD withdraws proposed amendments after TSCRA and landowner pushback

FORT WORTH, Texas (May 29, 2026) — Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association President Stephen Diebel submitted a letter to Texas Parks & Wildlife Department Chairman Paul Foster in response to the Department’s proposed amendments on mandatory harvest reporting requirements for mountain lions in Texas.

Texas Parks & Wildlife Department has retracted the proposed amendments due to stakeholder opposition.

“Texas Parks & Wildlife Department and rural landowners have a long history of working together to support conservation and wildlife management across this state,” Diebel said. “We appreciate the department and commission taking the concerns of ranchers, landowners and agricultural producers seriously.”

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association remains firmly opposed not only to this proposal, but also to any future effort that would impose predator management restrictions that impede the ability of landowners and producers to responsibly manage their private property.

“TSCRA remains committed to supporting the Department’s conservation efforts through voluntary programs and collaborative partnerships, respecting the vital role rural Texans and private landowners play as stewards of the land and wildlife resources of this state,” Diebel said.

View Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association’s letter on the proposed amendments here.

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