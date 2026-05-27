TSCRA attends ribbon cutting at Kerrville ARS facility

FORT WORTH, Texas (May 27, 2026) — Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association President Stephen Diebel today attended the grand opening and 80th anniversary of the Knipling-Bushland U.S. Livestock Insects Research Laboratory operated by the Agricultural Research Service (ARS).

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association was well represented at the grand opening and communicated the association’s support of the valuable research conducted at the Kerrville facility focused on protecting livestock from pests, such as the New World screwworm.

“The Kerrville facility has a rich history in the New World screwworm fight,” Diebel said. “The groundbreaking work that took place 70 years ago continues to serve as an investment in pest management for our livestock industries.”

This new laboratory will provide the U.S. cattle industry and public with innovative ways to control and eliminate invasive arthropod pests of veterinary importance.

“We are grateful for the work the scientists, researchers and staff continue conducting at this historic site,” Diebel said. “For cattle producers, this facility sends an important message. Animal health and continued investment in agricultural research matters.”

Operating at the Kerrville site in 1950, Dr. Raymond C. Bushland successfully demonstrated that viable sterile male screwworms could be produced. Today, the facility is utilized to develop novel, integrated management techniques to control or mitigate livestock arthropod pests, including tools that extend well beyond the use of traditional pesticides.

###