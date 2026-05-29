TSCRA representatives kick off NCBA Young Cattlemen’s Conference in Denver

FORT WORTH, Texas (May 29, 2026) – Three Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association members; Foster Burchett, Emma Coffman and Zane Herrin, will represent the association at the 2026 Young Cattlemen’s Conference May 28 – June 4. Hosted by the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association, the conference is designed to develop emerging leaders and provide participants with an in-depth look at all sectors of the beef industry.

Foster Burchett of Jourdanton serves as cattle operations manager for La Babia Cattle Company, overseeing the company’s stocker and feedlot programs, as well as operations in Mexico. Prior to joining La Babia, he managed the day-to-day operations of a cow-calf operation on the Texas Gulf Coast. Originally from Big Spring, he earned an undergraduate degree from Tarleton State University and a ranch management certificate from Texas Christian University. Burchett serves on the Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Marketing and Transportation Committee and was recently elected to the association’s board of directors. He and his wife, Jordan, are raising their three children.

Zane Herrin manages the Dixon Creek division of the 6666 Ranch in Panhandle. He oversees the ranch’s spring-calving cow-calf operation on native range, calf weaning programs on irrigated wheat, graze-out wheat and summer grazing programs, as well as the horse operation. Prior to joining Dixon Creek, Herrin served as director of cattle operations for the East Foundation in South Texas. Raised in West Texas, he developed a passion for ranching and the western way of life at an early age and later earned a Master of Science in ranch management from the King Ranch Institute for Ranch Management. He and his wife, Sarah, are raising their newborn daughter, Aubrey.

Emma Coffman is the founder and CEO of Double E Ranch Advocacy LLC, where she leads agricultural education and outreach efforts connecting producers, policymakers and consumers. Through her work, Coffman travels across the United States and internationally promoting awareness of modern food production, natural fibers and the beef industry. She also serves as host of the YouTube series Ranchworthy in partnership with the Texas A&M Center for Grazinglands and Ranch Management and works as an agricultural reporter for Nexstar Media Group television stations in Lubbock. A graduate of Texas A&M University, Coffman previously worked in Australia on a seedstock cattle operation before holding roles with Purina, Zoetis and Vytelle. In 2024, she received the NCBA Beef Advocate of the Year Award for her work promoting agriculture and the beef industry.

Burchett, Coffman and Herrin will join other young industry professionals from across the U.S. for the eight-day program, starting in Denver and traveling to Iowa, Ohio and Washington, D.C.