Texas A&M Forest Service launches forest stewardship dashboard

Source: Texas A&M Forest Service | March 23, 2021

How valuable is it to actively manage your forestland? Landowners can now explore the added financial and environmental benefits of land management through the Texas A&M Forest Service Forest Stewardship Dashboard.

The new website highlights both the values and stories of the state agency’s Forest Stewardship Program. The program helps landowners achieve their property goals, increase their profits, sustain environmental functions and improve the overall health of their land by providing professional assistance tailored to individual needs.

“The new dashboard demonstrates the value that managed forests have versus non-managed forests,” said Shane Harrington, Texas A&M Forest Service Program Leader. “This can vary, but includes increased growth meaning more timber and direct profit, and higher quality water and air, creating healthier lives for Texans.”

One way the dashboard showcases this added value is through data. For example, when landowners steward their land, forests can produce up to 53 more tons of wood per acre during their lifetime.

“The values section of the dashboard estimates economic values related to increased timber production, carbon sequestration, water management and wildlife habitat,” said Harrington.

Along with values, the dashboard also features video and testimonial stories of Texas landowners who have seen financial and environmental benefits from land stewardship.

“The dashboard stories highlight the important initiatives across the state that are working to enhance natural resources,” said Harrington.

Working together, Texas A&M Forest Service and Texas landowners can move toward a brighter future with thriving forestlands, healthy economic rewards and sustained environmental benefits.

Visit the new Forest Stewardship Dashboard and explore the benefits that stewarded land provides https://texasforestinfo.tamu.edu/stewardship/values.

To learn more about the Forest Stewardship Program and gain assistance on writing a stewardship plan for your land, visit https://tfsweb.tamu.edu/stewardship/.