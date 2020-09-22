Ten ways USMEF is promoting US beef around the world


The U.S. Meat Export Federation (USMEF), a subcontractor to the Beef Checkoff, strives to maximize market access, grow demand and increase U.S. beef value across the world. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, many of USMEF offices had to adapt their initial tactics and strategies to fit the new international marketplace. Despite the coronavirus situation, USMEF is continuing to encourage beef sales in key export markets and emphasize U.S. beef integrity. Read more at Beef Checkoff…

