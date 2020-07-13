TAHC seeking public input on amendments to CWD rules

Source: Texas Animal Health Commission | July 10, 2020

The Texas Animal Health Commission (TAHC) held a regularly scheduled commission meeting by live audio and teleconference call on June 23, 2020. The Commission proposed to amend TAHC rules regarding chronic wasting disease (CWD).

The TAHC will accept public comments on the following proposed rules from July 10 thru Aug. 10, 2020.

Chapter 40, Chronic Wasting Disease

The TAHC proposed amendments to Title 4, Texas Administrative Code §40.6, concerning CWD Movement Restriction Zones. The amendments are intended to replace the Executive Director Order Declaring a Chronic Wasting Disease High Risk Area Containment Zone for Portions of Val Verde County dated Dec. 20, 2019, and to establish surveillance and containment zones in response to CWD confirmations in Kimble, Medina and Val Verde counties.

To view the full proposal visit the TAHC website at https://www.tahc.texas.gov/regs/proposals.html.

The deadline to submit comments on the proposed regulation changes is Aug. 10, 2020. Comments must be submitted in writing to Amanda Bernhard, Texas Animal Health Commission, 2105 Kramer Lane, Austin, Texas 78758, by fax at (512) 719-0719, or by email to comments@tahc.texas.gov.

For more information on the rule proposal and comment submissions visit https://www.tahc.texas.gov/regs/proposals.html.