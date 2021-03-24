Spring cleaning tips for stopping bird feeder disease outbreaks

After a busy bird feeding season, some Oklahomans are reporting small, localized die-offs of birds due to a potential Salmonella outbreak at their feeders. The bacterium is passed through droppings and can spread to other birds visiting the feeding station when they come into contact with contaminated droppings. Salmonella may be introduced by the feeding station’s regular visitors, or by roving flocks moving through to their breeding grounds. The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation has information and a video about keeping those bird feeders clean. Read more…

