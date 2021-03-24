Spring cleaning tips for stopping bird feeder disease outbreaks

After a busy bird feeding season, some Oklahomans are reporting small, localized die-offs of birds due to a potential Salmonella outbreak at their feeders. The bacterium is passed through droppings and can spread to other birds visiting the feeding station when they come into contact with contaminated droppings. Salmonella may be introduced by the feeding station’s regular visitors, or by roving flocks moving through to their breeding grounds. The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation has information and a video about keeping those bird feeders clean. Read more…
 

/ The Cattleman Now - App, The Cattleman Now - TSCRA, Wildlife

Share the Post

Related Posts

Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Offers Free Cattlemen’s Field Day in Mount Pleasant
Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Offers Free Cattlemen’s Field Day in Lamar County
Pasture Management Field Day held in Tillman County, Okla. This Week
TSCRA Special Ranger Organizes Starr County Livestock Rescue
TSCRA Teams Up With Texas AgriLife Extension Service and Texas Beef Council to Offer Free Beef Quality Training in Vernon
Free Cattle Raiser Dinner and Gathering in Abilene Features Cattle Theft Prevention and Legislative Discussions
Harrison County Man Arrested on Felony Theft and Insurance Fraud Charges
Transmission Line Seminars Offer Information and Options for Landowners
CONNECT WITH TSCRA:

CONNECT WITH TSCRA: