Special Ranger Foundation seeks donations

The Special Ranger Foundation is looking for donations of one-of-a-kind items, services and experiences for their auction in July at the Cattle Raisers Convention and Expo! Rare collectables, fine art and jewelry, special hunting trips and more are all frequent items up for bid and highly sought after.



All funds from the auction will go to the TSCRA Special Ranger Foundation.



The Special Ranger Foundation, a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization, opens tax-deductible gifting to the special rangers, ensuring high-quality training and equipment that will provide these peace officers with cutting edge investigative tools. Special rangers do not receive federal, state or local funding, nor does the TSCRA budget provide any equipment or training. Your support is essential to their continued operation and to help maintain the excellent level of protection and assistance the TSCRA Special Rangers are known for!



The foundation will also take monetary donations that are fully tax deductible to the SRF 501(c)3.

Interested parties should contact Kaycee Anderson at 817-916-1773 or kanderson@tscra.org for more information.